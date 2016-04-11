Welcome to Ciudad Quesada (San Carlos)
The official name of this small city is Ciudad Quesada (sometimes abbreviated to ‘Quesada’), but all the locals know it as San Carlos, and local buses often list San Carlos as the destination. We'd like to think the 'cheesy' name stems from its position as the country's #1 dairy supplier, but it might just have been someone's name.
It’s long been a bustling ranching and agricultural center, known for its talabaterías (saddle shops). Although San Carlos is surrounded by pastoral countryside, the city has developed into the commercial center of the region – it’s gritty and quite congested. Fortunately, there’s no real reason to enter the city, except to change buses.
