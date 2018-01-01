Welcome to San Rafael de Guatuso

The main population center of this agricultural area, San Rafael de Guatuso is a small town without too much to offer travelers – except its central location off Highway 4. The humble town is a decent base for exploring the fantastic Venado Caves to the south and is nearly equidistant to the blue waters of Río Celeste and the Parque Nacional Volcán Tenorio to the west, Arenal to the south, and Caño Negro to the north. The area is also home to the few remaining indigenous Maleku, who reside in palenques (indigenous settlements) near here.