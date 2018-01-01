Welcome to Los Chiles

Seventy kilometers north of Muelle on a smooth, paved road through the sugarcane, and just 6km south of the Nicaraguan border, lies the sweltering farming and fishing town of Los Chiles. Arranged with dilapidated grace around a ragged soccer field and along the unmanicured banks of the leisurely Río Frío, the humid lowland village was originally settled by merchants and fisherfolk who worked on the nearby Río San Juan, much of which forms the border. Amazingly, for Costa Rica, there are street signs on every corner of this pueblito.

