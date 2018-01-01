Welcome to Los Chiles
Seventy kilometers north of Muelle on a smooth, paved road through the sugarcane, and just 6km south of the Nicaraguan border, lies the sweltering farming and fishing town of Los Chiles. Arranged with dilapidated grace around a ragged soccer field and along the unmanicured banks of the leisurely Río Frío, the humid lowland village was originally settled by merchants and fisherfolk who worked on the nearby Río San Juan, much of which forms the border. Amazingly, for Costa Rica, there are street signs on every corner of this pueblito.
In the 1980s, American-trained Contras were a presence in town as part of the United States' subversive military actions against Nicaragua's Sandinista government.
With the opening of the new border crossing at Las Tablillas, travelers to and from Nicaragua are no longer obligated to pass through Los Chiles, but it remains an enjoyable water route to Caño Negro.
