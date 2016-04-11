Welcome to Zarcero

North of Naranjo, the road winds for 20km until it reaches Zarcero’s 1736m perch at the western end of the Cordillera Central. This is a gorgeous location: the mountains look as if they’ve been lifted from landscape paintings and the climate is famously fresh. But the real reason you’re here is to see the country’s most surreal shrubbery at Parque Francisco Alvarado.