Day Trip to Pacuare River Rafting Class III-IV from San Jose
The tour starts between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m when our microbuses pick up the adventurers in the main hotels of the metropolitan area. A Costa Rican breakfast is offered at around 8:00 a.m. at Restaurante La Cocina de Tia Janeth in Turrialba. Then we arrive to Tres Equis, Turrialba, a town where our guides wait for us with the equipment to start this wonderful adventure. Each participant will receive a life jacket, a helmet and a row. One of the guides will give a safety speech and a small practice before facing whitewater rafting like Huacas, Cimarrones and Dos Montañas. Pacuare is considered the most beautiful river in Costa Rica, and worldwide one of the best whitewater rafting rivers due to the scenic beauty, waterfalls, hiking trails and diversity of flora and fauna, among which participants will observe blue morpho butterflies, sloths, tucans, red frogs and great variety of birds. Thus, nature is present throughout the route. This is a 3.5-hour journey with approximately 18 miles length. The minimum age for participants is 12 years old. Once the river journey is finished, our customers are moved to a restaurant in Siquirres, Limón for a shower and a typical lunch. We return to San José and leave rafters in their hotels between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
5-Day Caribbean Biking and Whitewater Rafting Adventure
Day One: Bike Irazu Volcano, downhill ride on the slopes of the highest volcano through cloud forests and cattle farms, to the colonial town of Orosi. Situated in a river valley and surrounded by coffee plantations, Orosi offers thermal water springs and the magnificent colonial church built in 1739. You'll finish the day with a traditional Costa Rican “casado” dinner.Day Two: Bike from Orosi to Turrialba. Follow the scenic Orosi and Reventazon River valleys, biking through coffee and sugar cane plantations. Spend the night at a lodge overlooking the valley and the city of Turrialba.Day Three: White Water Rafting - Pacuare River. The Pacuare River combines the beauty of primary tropical rainforest with world class rapids. You will raft class III and IV rapids through the land of the Cabecar indigenous people. Stop for a great riverside picnic lunch and continue rafting all the way to the Caribbean lowlands.Afternoon drive to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca (beach).Day Four: Puerto Viejo Beach. Today you can ride or walk the quiet beaches south of Puerto Viejo all the way to the Manzanillo-Gandoca Refuge. Ride, swim, surf or hike in the rainforest or simply relax at the beach in this laid back Caribbean village.Day Five: Return. You'll drive back to San Jose after breakfast this morning.
Cycle Central America
This trip provides a piece of magic; aboard your bike, pedal through the lush countryside of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama past gleaming lakes, enormous volcanoes, colonial towns, and sunny beachfronts across the Caribbean. These are iconic destinations and seeing them on two wheels gives a unique perspective on the region. The ride of your life is waiting to begin. All that’s missing is you.