Welcome to Sarchí
Most people come in for an afternoon of shopping and call it a day, but if you have time on your hands it's possible to meet different artisans and custom order a creation.
In Sarchí Norte you’ll find the heart of the village, including a twin-towered church, some restaurants and pulperías (corner stores), and what is purported to be the world’s largest oxcart (photo op!).
Top experiences in Sarchí
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Sarchí activities
Arenal Volcano and Baldi Hot Springs Day Trip from San Jose
Combine adrenaline and relaxation as you view Arenal Volcano and soak in Baldi Hot Springs on this rejuvenating day trip from San Jose! Your expert local guide will pick you up at your hotel and take you to Arenal Volcano National Park. En route to La Fortuna, stop for approximately 30 minutes in the artisan town of Sarchi, where you’ll have an opportunity to admire the colorful oxcarts or shop for souvenirs. When you reach the park, experience the thundering Arenal Volcano from a safe viewing area. Since a major eruption in 1968, this stratovolcano has been one of the most active in Costa Rica, with mild and nearly continuous explosive activity from the conical crater, whose summit reaches an elevation of 5,436 feet (1,657 meters). As you watch for any lava flows, clouds of smoke or ash, your guide will share information about the park’s thermal features. After your thrilling show, enjoy a complimentary lunch at the Arenal Volcano Inn Resort or La Perla Restaurant. Spend your afternoon soaking in the region’s rejuvenating thermal baths and mineral pools at Baldi Hot Springs Hotel and Spa. This family-friendly spa consists of several therapeutic pools of varying temperature, allowing people of all ages to steep in relaxation. Later, enjoy a gourmet dinner under the stars at the hot springs and continue admiring one of the world's most active volcanoes!
Arenal Volcano and Tabacón Hot Springs Day Trip from San Jose
After a minivan pickup from your hotel in San Jose, your day trip begins with the 35-minute drive northwest to Sarchí, a Central Valley town famous for its crafts, particularly wood and leather furniture and decorated oxcarts. Pick up a souvenir or two from a local artisan before making the 2.5-hour drive further north to the town of La Fortuna, which sits below Arenal and offers an unobstructed view of the volcán on clear days. On arrival in La Fortuna, head to a local restaurant for a typical Costa Rican lunch of rice, beans, chicken or steak, and plantains, accompanied by a great view of Arenal. Then, continue your tour about 20 minutes down the road to Mirador Arenal 1968, a trail system on the edge of Arenal Volcano National Park (Parque Nacional Volcán Arenal) named for the 1968 eruption. Walk along the paths to find the best photo spots of the volcano and Lake Arenal (Lago Arenal), and watch for glimpses of bright orange lava flowing down the volcano. Finally, head a few miles back toward La Fortuna to the Tabacón hot springs — officially Tabacón Grand Spa Thermal Resort — one of Costa Rica’s biggest and most luxurious hot springs resorts. Enjoy roughly 3.5 hours here to soak in the various pools, which range in temperature from 77 to 102°F (25 to 38°C).The resort is beautifully landscaped with waterfalls and lush vegetation and offers many ways to relax, from secluded pools to a swim-up bar (drinks at your own expense), so sit back and enjoy it until dinner is served. The resort’s buffet dinner lasts about 30 minutes and offers a selection of Costa Rican cuisine, similar to lunch. After dinner, head back to your hotel in San Jose (about 2.5 hours), where your tour ends.
Doka Coffee Tour, Grecia and Sarchi Day Trip from San Jose
Immerse yourself in authentic Costa Rican culture on a guided tour through Doka coffee plantation. Witness the professionals at work as they cultivate, harvest and roast coffee beans to perfection, before enjoying your aromatic coffee and buffet lunch. After lunch, admire the tropical landscape and sugar cane plantations as you arrive in the town of Grecia. Renowned for its famous steel church of the Lady of Mercy, Grecia is rich in architectural beauty. The church is made entirely of pre-fabricated metal plates which have been painted red. A rare sight, and a must-see while in Costa Rica. The magic of this tour continues with a visit to the country's artisan town of Sarchi, where the famous oxcarts are built. You will have the opportunity to tour the fascinating factories and watch how the carts are constructed. Splendidly decorated in various sizes, these oxcarts are treasured for their unique beauty. The carts were once used to transport coffee beans over the mountains to the coast, and you won't want to leave Costa Rica without one!
Arenal Volcano and Tabacón Hot Springs Day Trip from San José
The impressive Arenal Volcano is a magnificent natural wonder that is situated in La Fortuna (The Fortune) of San Carlos, Costa Rica.It is important to note that the volcano had previously been assumed to be dormant, until in 1968, when it experienced a major eruption.To get to this natural wonder we must go to the north of the country, and inevitably. We must make a stop in the famous town of Sarchi, which has earned the name of the Birthplace of Costa Rica’s Artisans.As we continue our trip we will go through diverse plantations with agricultural products, ornamental plants and cattle ranches until we arrive to La Fortuna, for lunch in a cozy restaurant right in front of the volcano. This excellent location will allow us the best view of the volcano.Later we will relax in one of the best thermal water places in the area where you will be able to enjoy an optional massage or other specialtreatments that must be reserved ahead of time. Lastly, a wonderful dinner will be served with a great view of the Arenal Volcano. After dinner we will begin our return trip to the city of San Jose.Later we will relax in one of the best thermal water places in the area where you will be able to enjoy.Lastly, a wonderful dinner will be served with a great view of the Arenal Volcano. After dinner we will begin our return trip to the city of San Jose.
Combination Tour Arenal Volcano and Baldi Hot Spri
The impressive Arenal Volcano is a magnificent natural wonder that is situated in La Fortuna of San Carlos, Costa Rica. On your way to Arenal Volcano there will be a stop in the famous town of Sarchi, known as the birthplace of Costa Rica’s Artisans. In Sarchi, you will see an ox cart known as the largest in the world. The cart is made of wood (cedar) and it is decorated with stunning colors, such as a bright orange. The design is typical and intricate, indicative of traditional oxcarts. The journey will then continue, going through plantations with agricultural products, including pineapple farms, and mango groves, ornamental plants and cattle ranches until arriving to the small town of La Fortuna. You will stop to enjoy lunch at a cozy restaurant with a spectacular view of the Arenal volcano. After that you will go on to relax at one of the best hot springs in the area where you will enjoy the rejuvenating effects of the thermal waters. As well as an optional, not included, massage or other special treatment that must be reserved ahead. Before going back to San José, a wonderful dinner will be served with a great view of the volcano.
Doka Coffee Plantation, Grecia and Sarchi Oxcart Factory Tour from San Jose
This tour will take you three cultural visits. First you will traverse the city of Alajuela and head into the mountains. Here you will visit Doka Coffee Estate (one of the largest coffee and sugar cane plantations in Costa Rica), where you will be treated to an extensive coffee tour. Your journey then moves on to the picturesque town of Grecia, where you will see its famous metal church. You will make a final stop at the town of Sarchi, known as the birthplace of Costa Rica’s artisans. Here you will get to admire the works of the local craftsmen, including the traditional ox cart. Lunch is included in the tour.