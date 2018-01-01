Arenal Volcano and Tabacón Hot Springs Day Trip from San José

The impressive Arenal Volcano is a magnificent natural wonder that is situated in La Fortuna (The Fortune) of San Carlos, Costa Rica.It is important to note that the volcano had previously been assumed to be dormant, until in 1968, when it experienced a major eruption.To get to this natural wonder we must go to the north of the country, and inevitably. We must make a stop in the famous town of Sarchi, which has earned the name of the Birthplace of Costa Rica’s Artisans.As we continue our trip we will go through diverse plantations with agricultural products, ornamental plants and cattle ranches until we arrive to La Fortuna, for lunch in a cozy restaurant right in front of the volcano. This excellent location will allow us the best view of the volcano.Later we will relax in one of the best thermal water places in the area where you will be able to enjoy an optional massage or other specialtreatments that must be reserved ahead of time. Lastly, a wonderful dinner will be served with a great view of the Arenal Volcano. After dinner we will begin our return trip to the city of San Jose.Later we will relax in one of the best thermal water places in the area where you will be able to enjoy.Lastly, a wonderful dinner will be served with a great view of the Arenal Volcano. After dinner we will begin our return trip to the city of San Jose.