Zip line Canopy half day adventure tour near San Jose Costa rica in San Ramon

This tour take place in San Ramon, the Juan Santamaria airport is an easy 40 minute drive on the main highway. The Zip line Canopy half day adventure tour very near to San Jose Costa rica too, we pick up in Alajuela, Heredia, San Jose, just let us know your pick up adress.This tour includes:-Bottle of water-Pick up/drop off hotel-Bilingual driver- Superman tour(optional with the same price)The central district or city of San Ramón is an important commercial center and the most important city of the high zone of the Central Valley outside the Great Metropolitan Area. It is located 42 kilometers from the Juan Santamaría International Airport and 54 kilometers from the Caldera port, which gives it strategic importance. It is the regional headquarters of many public entities, among them the West Headquarters of the University of Costa Rica and the Carlos Luis Valverde Vega Hospital. The main agricultural crops are coffee and sugar cane. Among the commercial activities in the center of the city are clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelries, food sales, etc.The Canopy is surrounded by abundant and magnificent biodiversity. All our guides are properly trained to provide you with information about the flora and fauna offered by the cloud forest. In addition, our equipment is of the best quality and we have all the policies and we are certified by the ICT and all the staff is properly trained to offer all the security during the tour and thus be unconcerned and have an exciting and pleasant experience.