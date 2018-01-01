Welcome to Parque Nacional Volcán Irazú

Looming on the horizon 19km northeast of Cartago, 3432m Irazú – which derives its name from the indigenous word ara-tzu (thunder point) – is the largest and highest active volcano in Costa Rica and one of the few you can currently hike around. In 1723 the Spanish governor of the area, Diego de la Haya Fernández, watched helplessly as the volcano unleashed its destruction on the city of Cartago (one of the craters is named in his honor). Since the 18th century, 15 major eruptions have been recorded. At the time of research the volcano was slumbering peacefully.

Read More