Welcome to Parque Nacional Tapantí-Macizo Cerro de la Muerte

Protecting the lush northern slopes of the Cordillera de Talamanca, this 580-sq-km national park is the wettest in Costa Rica. Known simply as Tapantí, the park protects wild and mossy country that’s fed by literally hundreds of rivers. Waterfalls abound, vegetation is thick and the wildlife is prolific, though not always easy to see because of the rugged terrain. In 2000 the park was expanded to include the infamous Cerro de la Muerte (Mountain of Death), a precipitous peak that marks the highest point on the Interamericana and the northernmost extent of páramo, a highland shrub and tussock-grass habitat – most commonly found in the Andes – that shelters a variety of rare bird species.