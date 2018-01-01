Welcome to Orosi
Top experiences in Orosi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Orosi activities
Irazu Volcano, Orosi Valley and Lankester
See the best of Costa Rica on this full-day tour from San Jose. Travel by luxury, air-conditioned coach and visit the city of Cartago at the foot of the Irazu Volcano. Home to the Basilica of Los Angeles (Basilica de Nuestra Semora de Los Angeles), this area is the focal point for pilgrims throughout Central America. Inside, find an exquisite collection of small gold and silver images of human body parts, a holy offering in hope of healing.Next, discover the Irazu Volcano. Rising 11,000 feet (3.4 km) above sea level, Irazu is the highest volcano in Costa Rica! You will be amazed at the impressive grey earth surrounding the crater, stretching half a mile wide and resembling the moon’s surface.Descend the mountain and arrive at the historic and colorful Orosi Valley. Here, visit one of the oldest churches in Costa Rica, the colonial church of Orosi, and discover its rich history. Then, head to Lankester and explore the sunning botanical gardens before enjoying a relaxing drive back to your San Jose hotel.
5-Day Caribbean Biking and Whitewater Rafting Adventure
Day One: Bike Irazu Volcano, downhill ride on the slopes of the highest volcano through cloud forests and cattle farms, to the colonial town of Orosi. Situated in a river valley and surrounded by coffee plantations, Orosi offers thermal water springs and the magnificent colonial church built in 1739. You'll finish the day with a traditional Costa Rican “casado” dinner.Day Two: Bike from Orosi to Turrialba. Follow the scenic Orosi and Reventazon River valleys, biking through coffee and sugar cane plantations. Spend the night at a lodge overlooking the valley and the city of Turrialba.Day Three: White Water Rafting - Pacuare River. The Pacuare River combines the beauty of primary tropical rainforest with world class rapids. You will raft class III and IV rapids through the land of the Cabecar indigenous people. Stop for a great riverside picnic lunch and continue rafting all the way to the Caribbean lowlands.Afternoon drive to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca (beach).Day Four: Puerto Viejo Beach. Today you can ride or walk the quiet beaches south of Puerto Viejo all the way to the Manzanillo-Gandoca Refuge. Ride, swim, surf or hike in the rainforest or simply relax at the beach in this laid back Caribbean village.Day Five: Return. You'll drive back to San Jose after breakfast this morning.
Orosi and Lankester from San José
This tour is the combination of the Orosi Lankester Garden tour and the mystique the enchantment of the lush gardens in Orosi.We take the Panamerican Highway South, we will stop at the Virgin of the Angels Basilica which according to religious custom, is a peregrination site for many believers. After visiting the Basilica we will stop at Lankester Gardens, a University of Costa Rica Center for investigation that protects more than 800 species of orchids, bromeliads and countless species of other plants. We will continue to the Valley of Orosi where creation overflows in unparallel beauty. We will be able to visit one of the few remaining colonial churches and we will stop for lunch in one of the local restaurants.
Irazú Volcano, Orosi Valley, and Lankester Gardens Combo Tour from San Jose
The tour will begin by trekking south along the Panamerican Highway to reach Irazú Volcano National Park and the base of the behemoth 'Iztaru' (the name of an indigenous village that was situated on the flanks of the volcano, and a likely candidate as a possible origin for the current name of the Irazú Volcano). As you descend to the city of Cartago, you will stop at the Virgin of the Angels Basilica – a famous peregrination site for many believers, some of whom travel for days or even weeks on foot, in a pilgrimage of faith, to the site. The basilica has large vaulted ceilings and exquisite examples of stained glass windows. Next, stop at Lankester Gardens, a University of Costa Rica Center for Investigation that protects more than 800 species of orchids, bromeliads, and countless other species of plants. Continue to the Valley of Orosi, an area that overflows with beauty. After visiting one of the few remaining colonial churches, stop to enjoy a scrumptious typical lunch at one of the local restaurants.
Cycle Central America
This trip provides a piece of magic; aboard your bike, pedal through the lush countryside of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama past gleaming lakes, enormous volcanoes, colonial towns, and sunny beachfronts across the Caribbean. These are iconic destinations and seeing them on two wheels gives a unique perspective on the region. The ride of your life is waiting to begin. All that’s missing is you.