Irazú Volcano, Orosi Valley, and Lankester Gardens Combo Tour from San Jose

The tour will begin by trekking south along the Panamerican Highway to reach Irazú Volcano National Park and the base of the behemoth 'Iztaru' (the name of an indigenous village that was situated on the flanks of the volcano, and a likely candidate as a possible origin for the current name of the Irazú Volcano). As you descend to the city of Cartago, you will stop at the Virgin of the Angels Basilica – a famous peregrination site for many believers, some of whom travel for days or even weeks on foot, in a pilgrimage of faith, to the site. The basilica has large vaulted ceilings and exquisite examples of stained glass windows. Next, stop at Lankester Gardens, a University of Costa Rica Center for Investigation that protects more than 800 species of orchids, bromeliads, and countless other species of plants. Continue to the Valley of Orosi, an area that overflows with beauty. After visiting one of the few remaining colonial churches, stop to enjoy a scrumptious typical lunch at one of the local restaurants.