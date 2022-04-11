©Modoc Stories/Getty Images

Manizales

The northern point of the Eje Cafetero (Coffee Axis), Manizales is a pleasantly cool, midsized university town with steep, hilly streets, surrounded on all sides by green mountain scenery. The capital of the Caldas department, Manizales was founded in 1849 by a group of Antioquian colonists looking to escape the civil wars of that time. The town's early development was hindered by two earthquakes in 1875 and 1878 and a fire in 1925, and for this reason there's not a lot of historical interest left – the real attractions are the surrounding nature activities and the town's vibrant nightlife.

Explore Manizales

  • C

    Catedral de Manizales

    Plaza de Bolívar’s south side is dominated by the odd but impressive Catedral de Manizales. Begun in 1929 and built of reinforced concrete, it is among…

  • M

    Monumento a Los Colonizadores

    Located atop a hill in the neighborhood of Chipre, this massive monument to the city's founders was crafted from 50 tonnes of bronze (including keys and…

  • T

    Torre de Chipre

    The 30m-high spaceship-like lookout point has 360-degree views of the dramatic mountainous terrain surrounding the city. If you're brave you can walk…

  • L

    Los Yarumos

    This 53-hectare municipal park offers panoramic views of the city and adventure activities. Popular with locals, free activities include a short guided…

  • P

    Plaza de Bolívar

    The city's main square has the mandatory statue of Bolívar, by Rodrigo Arenas Betancur, here known as Bolívar-Cóndor since the sculptor endows Colombia's…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Manizales.

