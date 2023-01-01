Volcán de Lodo El Totumo

This intriguing 15m mound looks like a miniature volcano. However, instead of erupting with lava and ashes, it spews forth lukewarm mud that has the consistency of cream. You can climb into the crater and frolic in a refreshing mud bath; the mud contains minerals acclaimed for their therapeutic properties. Once you've finished you can wash off in the lagoon, just 50m away.

Bring plenty of small bills to tip (COP$5000) the various locals who will wait on you during your time here – massaging you rather inexpertly, rinsing you off, holding your camera and taking photos. All in all, it's a lot of fun and a rightly popular day trip from Cartagena.