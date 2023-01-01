Museo Histórico Policial

This surprisingly worthwhile museum not only gets you inside the lovely ex-HQ (built in 1923) of Bogotá's police force, but gives you 45 minutes or so of contact time with English-speaking,18-year-old local guides who are serving a one-year compulsory service with the police (interesting tales to be heard).

The best parts otherwise follow cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar's demise in 1993 – his Harley Davidson (a gift to a cousin) and his personal Bernardelli pocket pistol, otherwise known as his 'second wife.'