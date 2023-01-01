South Sea Guanyin

The first thing you see as you approach Putuoshan by boat is this 33m-high glittering statue of Guanyin, overlooking the waves at the southernmost tip of the island. It's the symbol of the island. To get closer to her and 33 other bronze Guanyin images, and for grand seaviews, you'll have to pay an entrance fee and climb hundreds of steps.

The number 33 is significant because Guanyin is said to be able to take 33 forms in her quest to hear all human suffering. Putuoshan lies at 33 degrees latitude north, with an apparent circumference of 33km.