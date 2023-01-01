Fayu Temple

Colossal camphor trees and a huge gingko tree tower over this yellow-roof-tiled Chan (Zen) temple, where a vast glittering statue of Guanyin sits resplendently in the main hall, flanked by 18 luóhàn effigies. Each luóhàn has a name – eg the Crossing the River luóhàn or the Long Eyebrows luóhàn – and worshippers pray to each in turn. In the hall behind stands a dextrous 1000-arm Guanyin.

The temple is also a hub for the island's minibuses. Buses go to the ferry terminal (¥10), Puji Temple (¥5), the cable car (¥10) or Fanyin Cave (¥10).