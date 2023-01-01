A steep but beautifully shaded half-hour to 45-minute climb can be made up Foding Mountain – Buddha’s Summit Peak – the highest point on the island. This is also where you will find Huiji Temple. Watch devout pilgrims and Buddhist nuns stop every three steps to either bow or kneel in supplication. The less motivated take the cable car (索道, suǒdào; one way/return ¥40/70, 6.30am to 5pm).

The Xiangyun Pavilion (香云亭, Xiāngyún Tíng) is a pleasant spot for a breather.

To walk up the mountain, follow Xiangyun Lu next to Fayu Temple. There are good sea views, with the islands dotted towards the horizon, but are more unobstructed from the cable car.