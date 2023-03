Seven Buddhas Temple honours the Seven Buddhas of Antiquity; namely, Vipassī, Sikhī, Vessabhū, Kakusandha, Koṇāgamana, Kassapa and Gautama. They're represented by seven statues carved from Burmese white jade in the main worship hall, and seven stone carvings of their images on each level of the 22m sexagonal pagoda. Qifo originally dates from 1466, but was ruined during the Cultural Revolution. Most of the structures you see now were rebuilt in the 1990s.