Once the residence of the kings of Tsang and later the governor of Tsang, very little remained of this dzong (fort) after it was destroyed in the popular uprising of 1959. Rebuilt in the 2000s, Shigatse is now once again graced with an impressive hilltop fort that bears a close resemblance to the Potala, albeit on a smaller scale. The dzong was empty and off-limits at the time of research, but is an impressive mark on Shigatse's skyline.