Locals make merry at this park on the eastern side of Shigatse. Grab a bottle of Lhasa Beer and join them. There are a couple of dozen tents where people kick back, drink and play sho (a Tibetan board game) and mahjong. This is also known as the local pick-up spot so you’ll see lots of eligible youngsters prowling for potential mates. On weekends it’s packed with picnickers.