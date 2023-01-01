Nartang Monastery

Just a few kilometres outside of Shigatse, this 12th-century Kadampa monastery is famed for wood-block printing the Nartang canon in the 18th century. Treasures in the assembly hall include small statues of Denba Tortumba said to have the power to control lightning; a mantra written in stone by the first Dalai Lama; and the self-arising stone horns and footprints of the wild yak that helped install the monastery's foundation stones.

The chapel to the left is the old barkhang (printing press), though printing these days takes place in the room next to the entry gate. Definitely take a peek inside to see local craftsman at work hand-printing scriptures (you can take photos, too).

This makes for an easy stop en route to Lhatse and Shegar.