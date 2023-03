About 41km from Gyantse is the county capital of Panam and the 15th-century Changme Monastery. Levelled in the Cultural Revolution, the monastery was rebuilt in 2006 and is home to 18 monks. In the inner chapel look for three lifelike statues: King Trisong Detsen (wearing a white hat), Shantarakshita (wearing a red hat) and Padmasambhava.

According to lore, it was Shantarakshita (at the behest of Trisong Detsen) who invited Padmasambhava to Tibet in order to subdue Tibetan devils and demons.