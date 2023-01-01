Lhori Nunnery

This tiny place, home to just nine nuns, is built around two ancient meditation caves of Guru Rinpoche, one of which has a stone footprint of the guru aged eight. It's an atmospheric place and you can clamber inside the candlelit caves (at the back of the small main assembly hall), which house some priceless antique statues. Most of the main buildings date to the 1980s.

It's signposted 1km up a side road along the route from Gyantse to Shigatse, and was undergoing some renovations at the time of writing.

A couple of kilometres further is Chenresig Monastery, thought to have been built by King Songsten Gampo.