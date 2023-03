Hidden in the fold of a valley north of town, this ruined and little-visited monastery is a 7km drive from Gyantse from a turn-off near the Rabse Nunnery. Ruins – including what was once the main Drölma Lhakhang – stretch up the mountainside, connected by a dodgy dirt road. This is a nice place for a secluded walk with fine views down the valley to Gyantse.