This hugely atmospheric Red Hat sect temple is located east of Gyantse Dzong. The temple is dedicated to the 8th century Indian master Padmasambhava (aka Guru Rinpoche or Guru Lhakhang in Tibetan), who founded Samye Monastery. It dates to the 1400s and is home to 14 monks. There are two small chapels with large central prayer wheels and beautifully colourful wall murals, as well as a larger main prayer hall.