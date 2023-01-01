This former merchant’s house once belonged to the largest noble family in Tsang (the Palha – one of the five largest in Tibet), but is now a government-run museum thick with political spin on the evils of feudal exploitation and pre-liberation Tibet. Only a few fragments remain to give a picture of upper-class Tibetan life a century ago. Might be worth popping in only if you're going to the Tsang Traditional Folk House across the street.

Displays include bottles of imported whisky and items from Australia and further afield, some fine jewellery, silks and furs and a pair of rusty roller skates.

The manor is 2km outside Gyantse town, on the road to Shigatse.