Tianjin Private Day Tour Of The Five Great Avenues, Ancient Culture Street, Porcelain House, And Tianjin Eye Including Lunch

Your private guide will meet you in the lobby of your downtown Tianjin Hotel at 9am and take you by air-conditioned private car, with a separate driver, to explore the city of Tianjin, which has the fourth largest urban population in China after Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou with a long history dating back many centuries ago. Because of the strategic importance of the city, being on the Hai River and connecting to the Yellow and the Yangtze Rivers through the Grand Canal, a walled city was built in the early 15th century. Today, Tianjin is still of strategic importance to China, being Beijing’s gateway to the sea. Your first stop today is in the area known as the Five Great Avenues, or Wu Da Dao in Chinese. Located in Heping District south of downtown Tianjin, the Five Great Avenues are five parallel roads running east to west across the city and named after five Chinese cities: Chongqing, Changde, Dali, Machang and Munan. In this area, you will see well over 200 buildings with architectural style from all over Europe including: British, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. Among them, Machang Avenue is the widest and longest as well as being the oldest. Here, you will see the Spanish Villa styled building that was once the residence of the British Overseas Scholar, Da Wenshi. Also, along Machang Avenue you can see Beijing Museum, one of the earliest museums in China and built in Roman style. There are also many notable early 20th century buildings to be seen along Munan Avenue and Dali Avenue. From the Five Great Avenue, you will go to the French Concession area where you can see the highly ornate Porcelain House, a French Style Villa that was originally built as a residence over 100 years ago, now it is a very unique private museum which is covered by around 400 million colorful pieces of ancient Chinese ceramic and thousands of porcelain vases and crockery on its exterior. After lunch, you will have a chance to relax a little as you walk along Tianjin’s Ancient Cultural Street. Here, you will find many antique and jade shops, and in the center of the 0.4 mile (700 meters) long street, there is the Temple of the Queen of Heaven dedicated to the Goddess of the Sea. You will have time to enjoy the Temple as well as exploring many fascinating shops. Your last stop is at the 394 feet (120 meters) high Tianjin Eye, a giant Ferris Wheel spanning the Hai River. In fact, it is claimed to be the only Ferris Wheel constructed over a bridge. Each passenger cabin seats eight people and the whole rotation takes approximately 30 minutes. You will get a spectacular view over the city of Tianjin. After your Tianjin Eye experience, you will be taken to your downtown hotel or Tianjin Railway Station where your tour ends.