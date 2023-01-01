Great Wall Scenic Road

This scenic driving route, built in 2016, starts just north of Guanjiabao village (管家堡村, Guǎnjiābǎo cūn), 45km west of Datong, and runs eastwards parallel to the crumbling earthwork Great Wall, taking in several impressive fort ruins as it passes through remote, undulating countryside, eventually reaching Bā Táizi after 16km. At the time of writing, no public transport was running here. A taxi from Datong and back should cost about ¥200, but drivers might not be familiar with the road yet.

The start of the route is marked at a junction by a large tourist billboard map.