Originally constructed in AD 713 and today standing just inside the city walls, Shanhua Temple was rebuilt during the Jin dynasty. The grand wooden-bracketed Hall of Mahavira at the rear contains five beautiful central Buddhas and expressive statues of celestial generals in the wings. Look out for the impressive and quite colossal turquoise, yellow and ochre five-dragon screen (五龙壁, wǔlóngbì). It stands outside the current temple perimeter, so is free to admire.

The temple name literally means 'Betterment Temple'.