Datong Mosque

Datong

Recently restored, this mosque is a particularly quiet and tranquil place. Non-Muslims are not allowed to enter the Prayer Hall (朝真殿, Cháozhèn Diàn), but can explore the rest of the mosque including the rose bed in its courtyard. After nightfall, you can hear the amplified chants of the imam from the alleyway behind the complex.

  • Built in 460-525 AD, the Yungang caves in Datong, China, are composed of 252 caves with more than 51,000 Buddha statues carved in the stone 471407199 Yungang Buddhist Caves, Stone - Object, Datong, Porcelain, Carving - Craft Product, Statue, Buddha, Buddhism, Religion, Spirituality, Shanxi Province - North East China, China - East Asia, Asia, United Nations Educational, Scientific And Cultural Organization, UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Yungang Caves

    9 MILES

    One of China’s most supreme examples of Buddhist cave art, these 5th-century caves are simply magnificent. With 51,000 ancient statues and celestial…

  • Datong Museum

    Datong Museum

    3.39 MILES

    Housed in a contemporary building inspired by a dragon totem, this wonderful museum is chock-full of relics – religious, funereal, military, imperial and…

  • Huayan Temple

    Huayan Temple

    0.24 MILES

    Built by the Khitan during the Liao dynasty (AD 907–1125), this 66,000-sq-metre temple faces east, not south (it’s said the Khitan were sun worshippers)…

  • Nine Dragon Screen

    Nine Dragon Screen

    0.11 MILES

    Emblazoned with nine coiling dragons picked out in coloured glazed tiles, this is one of the finest yǐngbì (影壁) spirit walls in China (it has two…

  • Datong City Wall

    Datong City Wall

    0.49 MILES

    This incredible city wall has been rebuilt from the soles up in what must be one of the most ambitious feats of engineering to hit Datong since, well,…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    0.08 MILES

    Datong’s old town has been extensively resurrected at colossal expense to put Datong back on the map. The former mayor ploughed a fortune into trying to…

  • Zhenghongbao Canyon Great Wall

    Zhenghongbao Canyon Great Wall

    24.04 MILES

    Some 70km northeast of the city is this sleepy farming village just off the highway, set within the ruins of a bǎo (fort) that once served the Great Wall …

  • Datong Cathedral

    Datong Cathedral

    0.27 MILES

    This working cathedral – also called the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – is an astonishing sight once you find it and stand before its twin…

