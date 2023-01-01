Housed in a contemporary building inspired by a dragon totem, this wonderful museum is chock-full of relics – religious, funereal, military, imperial and quotidian – dating from when Datong was a frontier known as Ping Cheng (平成), between the Chinese and the nomads of the Eurasian steppes, all the way through to the Ming and Qing dynasties. What came before all that? Check out the prehistoric gallery with its animatronic dinosaurs and egg fossils.

Datong Museum is part of a cultural hub under development 8km east of Datong Ancient City, between Datong University and a lake. Its neighbours – an art museum, a library, and a music hall – are similarly futuristic, design-oriented structures.

Buses 70 and 38 come here from the Ancient City. Get off at Datong University East Station (大同大学东站, Dàtóng Dàxué Dōngzhàn). The ride is about 50 minutes.