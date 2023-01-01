China Sculpture Museum

This cavernous museum is built within the north Wǔdìng Mén gate section of the restored city walls, with seemingly endless corridors of contemporary sculpture by Chinese artists – from abstract renditions of gods, to playful takes on modern life. Artists featured consist of masters, young sculptors and award-winning students. Look out for uncovered sections of the original city walls at the very rear, dating from the Ming, Jin, Liao and Northern Wei dynasties.

You will need your passport for admission.