Soong Qingling Mausoleum

Despite the hard-edged communist layout, this green park is good for a stroll. Soong Qingling, wife of Dr Sun Yatsen (co-founder of the Republic of China), is interred in a low-key tomb here. She is memorialised in the Soong Qingling Exhibition Hall (宋庆龄陈列馆) straight ahead from the main entrance, which resembles a Chinese imperial tomb and houses displays of Soong memorabilia (including her black qípáo).

There's also a photograph of Marxist Westerners reading from Mao’s Little Red Book back in the day when it was cool. The international cemetery here also contains a host of foreign gravestones, including those of Jewish, Vietnamese and Western settlers of Shanghai.