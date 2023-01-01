Chinese Printed Blue Nankeen Exhibition Hall

Head down the lane and through courtyards until you see blue cloth drying in the yard. Originally produced in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guizhou provinces, this blue-and-white cotton fabric (sometimes called blue calico) is similar to batik, and is coloured using a starch-resist method and indigo dye bath. This museum and shop display and sell items made by hand, from the cloth right down to the buttons.

Started by Japanese artist Kubo Mase, it has been in business for decades, takes pride in quality and does not give discounts. Wind through the alleys to find it. Local residents will point you in the right direction if you show them the Chinese address.