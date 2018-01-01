Welcome to Ming Tombs
Private Tour: Ming Tombs and Mutianyu Great Wall from Beijing
After complimentary pickup from your hotel in Beijing, enjoy a scenic hour drive to the Ming Tombs, one of Beijing’s major historic landmarks. Visit the Chang Ling Tomb, one of the most well-preserved tombs from the Ming Dynasty. Walk through the magnificent halls to the Hall of Eminent Favors, containing a statue of the Yongle Emperor and a beautiful interior with cedar wood columns. Your private guide will share with you the history of the site, including stories about the excavations from these imperial tombs. Enjoy a traditional Chinese lunch and visit the famous Longdi Jade Factory to see how jade is carved. Then, head to the Great Wall at Mutianyu. This towering granite wall, extending 7,381 feet (2,250 meters), was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644) as a military alternative to the Great Wall of China at Badaling. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall is characterized by grand military towers along the wall and is lined with green trees and flowers. Take a cable car ride to the top to get fantastic views of the Great Wall stretching into the distance. On the way back to Beijing, stop at a local shop to view Ming Dynasty cloisonné artwork, ranging from colorful enamel bowls to intricately designed vases.
Mutianyu Great Wall and Beijing City 2-Day Tour with Lunch
Escorted by your English-speaking guide and air-conditioned coach, start the 2 days tour in Beijing. Each day you will be picked up from your downtown Beijing hotel around 7am. Day 1: This tour starts at northern part of Tian'anmen Square. Seeing the Tian’anmen Rostrum, it is the symbol of new China. You could see two pairs of 600 years old stone lions, the ornamental columns, the outer golden water bridge and so on. Besides, you will have chance to view all constructions from distance. From there you will proceed to the Forbidden City, the largest and best-preserved ancient 500 year old imperial palaces group. Visit the Forbidden City along the central axis from south to north. On the way to Temple of Heaven, you will have a chance to visit the Chinese traditional medicine culture. After having a short rest, we'll arrive the Temple of Heaven, the largest ancient imperial worship architecture group in the world where the ancient Emperors prayed for peace and harvest. After Chinese lunch in a local restaurant, enjoy a short visit to a pearl free market. And then you will go to the Summer Palace which is the largest and most beautiful Chinese imperial garden. It is regarded as a museum of gardens in China. Finally, you will transfer back to your hotels around 5pm. Day 2: In the morning, you will be picked up to discover another aspect of ancient Beijing. Heading to the Ming Tombs complex, the incredible complex of Ming Tombs includes a 4 mile (7 kilometer) road named the "Spirit Way" lined with statues of guardian animals that leads to the entrance. The Ding Mausoleum is one of 13 emperor tombs, where excavation has unearthed important objects for the study of the history of the Ming Dynasty. Then, you will take a visit to the Jade Carving Factory to see jade carved into various shapes, a unique Chinese craft. The jade carving is very famous special local product, it was not only the excellent skill on carving, but also mixes many Chinese traditional cultures in the jade carving. After having lunch at a local restaurant, you will be driven to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, one of the best preserved areas of the Great Wall. The Great Wall rides on the ridge of the Yan Mountain and is enshrouded by a green forest. Hiking up the Great Wall is a challenging climb. Alternatively you can ride the available cable car (at your own expense) to reach the top of this ancient defense project. Cable car fee: RMB 100/one way, 120/round trip Toboggan fee: RMB 120 (cable car up, toboggan down) Afterwards, you will have the opportunity to taste traditional tea, and you can also experience Chinese Calligraphy for free. Chinese Calligraphy has thousands of years of history and it was regarded as a kind of cultural and visual art. End the tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6pm.
Great Wall Juyongguan, Ming Tombs Private Tour from Beijing
Begin your private day trip from Beijing at the Great Wall of China, the greatest symbol of Chinese engineering and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Spend the morning climbing the wall at Juyongguan, a famous pass through the mountains located in an 11-mile-long (18-kilometer-long) valley.Surrounded by mountains, Juyongguan Pass served as a strategic military stronghold and was the site of many battles. The ancient pass was originally built in the Han Dynasty (220-206 BC) as a fortification, and later rebuilt to link it to the Great Wall of China. The circular pass is complete with supporting facilities, including a city tower, watch tower and a meeting place for the emperor. Juyongguan is surrounded by lush forests and magnificent mountains. Enjoy lunch at a Chinese restaurant before heading to the Ming Tombs for a glimpse of ancient Chinese history and imperial culture. Enter the tombs through the Great Red Gate, covered with imperial yellow roof tiles. As you make your way down the main road called the Spirit Way, see the 36 impressive stone statutes of guardian officials and animals carved in the 15th century. Continue your walk down the path to explore the Chang Ling Tomb. The Chang Ling Tomb is the largest and best-preserved of the Ming Tombs and is divided into three stunning courtyards.
Small Group Mutianyu Great Wall and Ming Tombs Tour including Lunch
You will be picked up from your hotel lobby at 7:30am and your guide will lead you to your private minivan and start the tour.Drive about 1.5 hours to the Mutianyu Great Wall. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall is a masterpiece of restoration, with 23 original-style watchtowers. Upon your arrival, you will have some time to discover this amazing creature by yourself! You will get on the Great Wall either by chair lift up and toboggan down from at tower 6 or cable car round trip at tower 14 (If option is selected).After arriving at the Ming Tombs, you will have lunch here first. The sample dishes: Gongbao Chicken Local mushroom and pork Onion pancakes Muxu pork Sweet and Sour pork/chicken Egg or soy sauce fried rice Spicy beans The Ming Tombs are a collection of mausoleums built by the emperors of the Ming dynasty of China. The first Ming emperor's tomb is located near his capital Nanjing. However, the majority of the Ming tombs are located in a cluster near Beijing and collectively known as the Thirteen Tombs of the Ming Dynasty. After the visit of Ming Tombs, your full-day tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in Beijing.
Badaling Great Wall and Ming Tombs Full-Day Tour from Beijing
Start your memorable Beijing tour in the morning from 7:30am to 8:00am. The guide will call your room phone number once they have arrived at your hotel. Then you'll be driven approximately 70-miles away from downtown Beijing to the Great Wall at Badaling. Do some sightseeing on the most famous part of the Great Wall, the Badaling section, for approximately 2-hours. By paying an extra fee, the cable car is a good choice if you want to get to the highest point there and take the whole beautiful bird view. Afterwards, drive approximately 30-minutes to a local restaurant for some authentic Chinese food near the Ming Tombs.After lunch, take a 20-minute drive to the Ming Tombs, the best preserved Chinese imperial tombs with 500 years of history. Visit the largest one among all others: Changling, it is the tomb for Emperor Yongle.After the Ming Tombs visit, you will head to the National Olympic Stadium and get an outside look at the Bird's Nest and Water Cube. The Bird's Nest is a marvel of architecture. You will be impressed by the amazing structure and fabulous design. The best time to visit will be from afternoon until evening.At the end, you will be driven back to your hotel at approximately 5:00pm.
3-Day Coach Tour including Great Wall, Beijing Zoo, Forbidden City, Lunch and More
Your tour guide will come to pick you up at your hotel lobby in the early morning 3 days straight, and you will just hop on the coach bus to start your Beijing sightseeing journey. Day 1 (L) Visit the Tiananmen square ,Forbidden city, Temple of heaven and Summer Palace 1. Morning visit to the Tiananmen square and Forbidden City - the largest ancient imperial palaces group in the world with 600 years history . Visit the Forbidden City along the central axis from south to north for about 1.5 hours. Visit Scenic spots: The hall and the courtyard of supreme harmony The meridian gate The hall of supreme harmony The hall of complete harmony The hall of preserving harmony The huge of stone carving The hall of union The palace of earthly tranquility The imperial garden Famous silk factory 2. Then drive (15 minutes) to the Temple of Heaven, the largest ancient imperial worship architecture group in the world, where the Ming and Qing emperors prayed for good harvest. Visit it for about 1 hour.3. Have Chinese lunch (40 minutes) in Local Chinese Restaurant.4. Drive (30 minutes) to the Summer Palace, the largest imperial garden. Visit it for about 1 hour.5. Visit pearl factory on your way back to the hotel. Day 2 (L) Visit Badging or Mutianyu Great Wall (please choose one upon booking) and Ming Tomb 1. Morning Visit: drive about 1.5 hours to the famous Great Wall, Badaling (or Mutianyu) section. Go hiking on the Great Wall for about 2 hours. You can have an option to take the cable car at your own cost and be amazed by the beauty of the wall and it's surroundings. 2. Drive (30 minutes) to Jade factory then have lunch (40 minutes) in the restaurant nearby the Ming Tombs. 3. Drive (20 minutes) to the Ming Tombs, the best preserved Chinese imperial tombs with 500 years history, then visit Changling, the largest one, Emperor Yongle's Tomb (about 1 hour). After the tour, you will transferred back to your hotel. Day 3 (L) Visit Beijing Zoo for pandas, Hutongs, Lama Temple, Olympic Stadiums 1. Morning visit to the Panda House in Beijing Zoo, where you can see the cute giant pandas. Then enjoy a tea ceremony.2. Go on a Hutong tour in Shichahai area, where you can see Beijing's old lanes by rickshaw and visit the traditional Chinese quadrangles to get to know local life.3. Have lunch in local family, taste typical Chinese lunch.4. Visit the largest lama temple of Beijing - Lama Temple (1 hour). This is a tour for the mysterious Tibet style Buddhism temple.5. Take exterior photos at the Birds Nest and Water cube (30 minutes) After the tour, you will be transferred back to your hotel.