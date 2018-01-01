Mutianyu Great Wall and Beijing City 2-Day Tour with Lunch

Escorted by your English-speaking guide and air-conditioned coach, start the 2 days tour in Beijing. Each day you will be picked up from your downtown Beijing hotel around 7am. Day 1: This tour starts at northern part of Tian'anmen Square. Seeing the Tian’anmen Rostrum, it is the symbol of new China. You could see two pairs of 600 years old stone lions, the ornamental columns, the outer golden water bridge and so on. Besides, you will have chance to view all constructions from distance. From there you will proceed to the Forbidden City, the largest and best-preserved ancient 500 year old imperial palaces group. Visit the Forbidden City along the central axis from south to north. On the way to Temple of Heaven, you will have a chance to visit the Chinese traditional medicine culture. After having a short rest, we'll arrive the Temple of Heaven, the largest ancient imperial worship architecture group in the world where the ancient Emperors prayed for peace and harvest. After Chinese lunch in a local restaurant, enjoy a short visit to a pearl free market. And then you will go to the Summer Palace which is the largest and most beautiful Chinese imperial garden. It is regarded as a museum of gardens in China. Finally, you will transfer back to your hotels around 5pm. Day 2: In the morning, you will be picked up to discover another aspect of ancient Beijing. Heading to the Ming Tombs complex, the incredible complex of Ming Tombs includes a 4 mile (7 kilometer) road named the "Spirit Way" lined with statues of guardian animals that leads to the entrance. The Ding Mausoleum is one of 13 emperor tombs, where excavation has unearthed important objects for the study of the history of the Ming Dynasty. Then, you will take a visit to the Jade Carving Factory to see jade carved into various shapes, a unique Chinese craft. The jade carving is very famous special local product, it was not only the excellent skill on carving, but also mixes many Chinese traditional cultures in the jade carving. After having lunch at a local restaurant, you will be driven to the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall, one of the best preserved areas of the Great Wall. The Great Wall rides on the ridge of the Yan Mountain and is enshrouded by a green forest. Hiking up the Great Wall is a challenging climb. Alternatively you can ride the available cable car (at your own expense) to reach the top of this ancient defense project. Cable car fee: RMB 100/one way, 120/round trip Toboggan fee: RMB 120 (cable car up, toboggan down) Afterwards, you will have the opportunity to taste traditional tea, and you can also experience Chinese Calligraphy for free. Chinese Calligraphy has thousands of years of history and it was regarded as a kind of cultural and visual art. End the tour with a drop-off at your hotel around 6pm.