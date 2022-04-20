An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…
Temple of Heaven Park & Dongcheng South
A pilgrimage to the Temple of Heaven (天坛; Tiāntán), 2 miles (3km) south of the Forbidden City, is as mandatory for tourists today as it was for emperors and their entourage coming here at winter solstice to pay tribute to the gods. You'll also find enticing remnants of Beijing's city fortifications, museums, plenty of Peking duck and the ersatz shopping avenue of Qianmen Dajie, conveying tourists along Beijing's central spine due south of Tian'anmen Square.
Explore Temple of Heaven Park & Dongcheng South
See
Temple of Heaven Park
An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…
See
Southeast Corner Watchtower
This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…
See
Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests
The crowning glory of the Temple of Heaven is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, its triple-eaved roof canopy of glazed blue tiles reflecting its…
See
Round Altar
The present build dating to around 1540, this is the business end of the Temple of Heaven. Here on this open-air, raised platform (a circle within a…
See
Imperial Vault of Heaven
Inside the Echo Wall, this ornate building was merely a storeroom, used to keep the spirit tablets of the gods and other materials used for the ceremonies…
See
Ming City Wall Ruins Park
This wistful stretch of brick and stone is all that remains (besides a couple of other denuded nubs) of Beijing's once formidable city walls, girding the…
See
Fasting Palace
This palace complex close to the West Heavenly Gate was used by the emperor for three days prior to conducting the winter solstice ceremony at the Round…
See
Echo Wall
Thanks to its unique acoustic properties, a quiet spoken word or two against this circular wall can be heard at the opposite point, some 65m away …
See
Red Stairway Bridge
This grand walkway leads north from the Imperial Vault of Heaven to the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests.
