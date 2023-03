A row of seven shophouses skirting the Inner Harbour has been renovated into an attractive public library. Built in the 1930s, the colourful two-storey structures have arcades harking to Southeast Asia and shuttered doors evoking Mediterranean countries. Old water pipes, door panels and railings belonging to previous tenants decorate the library's interior. If you go in the evening, you'll see elderly residents reading the newspaper and students with their school work.