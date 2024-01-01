For views of the border, stroll along the narrow riverfront Yalu Jiang Park, which faces the North Korean city of Sinuiju. You can have your photo taken (¥10 each) in Korean costumes and sometimes catch locals dancing, playing music or singing. The restaurants facing the river can be quite atmospheric at sunset.
Yalu Jiang Park
Liaoning
9.02 MILES
The Tiger Mountain stretch of the Great Wall, about 20km northeast of Dandong, is an excellent location to get your wall fix, far from the madding crowds…
0.42 MILES
A pile of mangled steel is an unlikely tourist attraction, but this aftermath of the Korean War is a symbolic reminder of a conflict which has shaped the…
1.22 MILES
The highest point for kilometres, this pagoda sits atop Jǐnjiāng Shān in the park of the same name. The views across to North Korea are unparalleled and…
0.21 MILES
Dandong may sell Korean culture at the river, but this street is the epicentre of South and North Korean daily life in the city. Local Koreans visit the…
Museum to Commemorate US Aggression
1.58 MILES
With everything from statistics to shells, this comprehensive museum offers Chinese and North Korean perspectives on the war with the US-led UN forces …
