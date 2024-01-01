Yalu Jiang Park

Liaoning

For views of the border, stroll along the narrow riverfront Yalu Jiang Park, which faces the North Korean city of Sinuiju. You can have your photo taken (¥10 each) in Korean costumes and sometimes catch locals dancing, playing music or singing. The restaurants facing the river can be quite atmospheric at sunset.

