Tiger Mountain Great Wall

The Tiger Mountain stretch of the Great Wall, about 20km northeast of Dandong, is an excellent location to get your wall fix, far from the madding crowds. Running up a steep embankment beside the Yalu River, this restored remnant of the Ming dynasty makes a perfect day trip combined with a speedboat ride along the North Korean border. The Wall ends at a small museum with a few weapons, vases and wartime dioramas (buy your ticket at the main entrance).

From here two routes loop back to the entrance. Buses to the Wall (¥6.50, 40 minutes) run about every hour from Dandong’s long-distance bus station. A taxi from town will cost ¥35 and you can usually flag a share taxi back for ¥10.

