Dandong may sell Korean culture at the river, but this street is the epicentre of South and North Korean daily life in the city. Local Koreans visit the hairdressers and grocery stores here, and visitors and locals alike eat at the Korean restaurants, which range from quick eats to seafood barbecue restaurants for large groups.

Korea Street is actually Erjing Jie (二经街) and runs parallel to the river a few blocks north.

The pretty Korean-style arches mark the entrance at the corner off Shiwei Lu (十纬路).