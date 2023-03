The highest point for kilometres, this pagoda sits atop Jǐnjiāng Shān in the park of the same name. The views across to North Korea are unparalleled and the park itself (a former military zone) is a well-tended expanse of forested slopes, with a pretty pond and walking paths. You can take a taxi to the entrance or easily walk there in 20 minutes from the train station, though it’s another steep 1km uphill to the pagoda.