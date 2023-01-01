Museum to Commemorate US Aggression

With everything from statistics to shells, this comprehensive museum offers Chinese and North Korean perspectives on the war with the US-led UN forces (1950–53) – they take the view that they won it. There are good English captions here, which offer a thought-provoking alternative view to the west's. The adjacent North Korean War Memorial Column was built 53m high, symbolising the year the Korean War ended. A taxi to the museum costs ¥12 from downtown.