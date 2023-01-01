Sculpture Factory

This tree-lined street, and the pathways that branch off it, form a kind of porcelain-production arts district, which is a centre for contemporary ceramics in China. Some of the world's leading porcelain artists work and teach here and visitors can wander freely around the kilns, workshops and small factories as the latest masterpieces are being sculpted. Along with Ceramics Art Avenue, this is also the most pleasant place in town to shop for ceramics, including tea sets.

While here, ceramics enthusiasts should pay a visit to the Pottery Workshop. Casual visitors can ask to look around. Staff speak English, and there's a nice little cafe on-site.

Bus 1, which runs along Zhushan Zhonglu in the centre of town, stops outside the south gate of the complex, as does bus 908 from North Train Station, and bus 28 from Xīkè Zhàn Bus Station and Jingdezhen Train Station. Get off at Caojialing (曹家岭) bus stop, then walk through the archway opposite.