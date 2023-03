A bit like a living museum, this large, nicely landscaped site, known simply as Gǔ Yáo (古窑, Ancient Kiln), contains traditional porcelain-making equipment, including revived ancient kilns, and has teams of staff demonstrating how they were once used. Some of the buildings here date from Qing and Ming times, although have been largely rebuilt. Bus 1 runs here; get off at Fēng Shù Shān (枫树山) stop and walk back 20m.