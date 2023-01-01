Ceramics Art Avenue

Jiangxi

This large, modern ceramics hub opened in 2016 with the aim of regenerating the city. Built on the site of an old 1950s ceramics factory it features multiple renovated red-brick industrial buildings, the largest of which houses a museum (¥20, 9am to 9pm) containing original stone-firing kilns. The smaller surrounding buildings accommodate galleries and shops that display the beautiful ceramic creations of local and international students and artists. A good sprinkling of restaurants and cafes, and a craft-beer bar, fill the rest of the space.

You pass the place on the way to Sculpture Factory. Get off bus 1 at Zhāngshù Xià (樟树下) bus stop and walk back 50m.

