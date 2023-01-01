Sanbao International Ceramic Valley

About 2km or 3km south of the Sculpture Factory and Ceramics Art Avenue is a third ceramic arts district, known simply as San Bao (三宝), which is strung out for a couple of kilometres along a forested valley. Here you'll find pottery workshops, galleries and cafes all along Sanbao Lu, a road that follows the valley to Sanbao Village.

To get here take bus 15 from People's Sq (人民广场, Rénmín Guǎngchǎng) to its terminus, then walk left out of the small bus station and then right onto Sanbao Lu. You can also catch bus 15 from opposite Ceramics Art Avenue.