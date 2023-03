Nature and art blend stylishly on the edge of Changchun in this peaceful, tree-lined parkland dotted with mostly surrealist sculptures. The 90-hectare space is relatively under-visited; the huge stone and brass pieces peeking through the foliage take around two hours to circle. Entrance to the museum costs another ¥30, but is worth it for the impressive African pieces in particular. A taxi from People's Sq will cost about ¥30.