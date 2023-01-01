Jìngyuetan National Forest Park

This massive lakeside park on the southeast outskirts of Changchun encompasses more than 90 sq km and is a welcome break from the city. Established in 1934, it features well tended gardens, pavilions, lookouts and a 20km round-the-lake bike path. Shuttle buses (¥10) take you to the dam, where you can take boat rides. At the front gate there are bike rentals (¥30 per hour).

Take the light rail, which starts from Changchun Station (¥5, 50 minutes) at the main train station, to Jingyue Gongyuan light rail station.