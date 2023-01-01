Stanley Military Cemetery

South of Stanley Market, this cemetery for armed forces personnel and their families is a highlight in Stanley. The oldest graves, dating back to 1843, are an intriguing document of the colonial era. The earlier mounds show just how great a toll disease took on European settlers, while the number of graves from the early 1940s serves as a reminder of the many who died during the fight for Hong Kong and subsequent internment at the hands of occupying Japanese forces.

To reach the cemetery, walk south along Wong Ma Kok Rd for 15 minutes.