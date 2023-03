This square is the cacophonous meeting place for locals who come to play chess and cards, practise calligraphy, stroll with grandchildren, play instruments and work on their dance moves. Catch the square at its busiest and you could say it represents a good chunk of Chinese society in a nutshell; it's also busy at night.

Across Zhongzhou Zhonglu, a huge statue of six rearing horses marks the underground Eastern Zhou Royal Horse & Chariot Pits.