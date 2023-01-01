Mingtang Tiantang Scenic Area

It's difficult to miss this enormous pagoda and hall, recreated on the original site of the Ming and Tang palace complex. The most impressive element of each is the sheer scale of the structures, which you can easily appreciate from outside without forking out for a ticket.

Inside the Hall of Enlightenment (明堂, Míngtáng) is a decadent gilt throne room, and stage for daily belly-dancing performances. On the basement floor of the Heavenly Hall (天堂, Tiāntáng), you can view the actual remains (read: stumps) of the original structure. The top floor has an exceptional panorama of the area.